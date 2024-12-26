Attack On Cultural Heritage Equals Attack On Ukrainian Identity - Dutch Ambassador
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) By attacking Ukrainian cultural heritage during a full-scale invasion, Russia is thereby attacking Ukrainian identity as such.
The Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine, Alle Dorhout, stressed this in an interview with Ukrinform.
“Russian aggression against Ukrainian cultural heritage is something we have seen for the last couple of years, and it does worry us very much because it's not just an attack on Ukrainian culture, but also on Ukrainian people and Ukrainian identity,” the ambassador believes.
The Netherlands has its own cultural program for the protection of cultural heritage, tailor-made to support the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine, the diplomat said, adding that the Netherlands recently supported a training course for the Prosecutor General's Office on the issues of obtaining evidence, digitalizing certain processes, and becoming more effective in the field of prosecuting crimes against cultural heritage.
As reported, the Netherlands is allocating about EUR 370,000 for the protection of Ukraine's cultural heritage.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine called on international partners to take active action to stop Russian aggression and protect Ukraine's cultural heritage.
