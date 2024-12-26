Xtransfer Selected As Constituent Company Of“Corporate Innovation Index 2024” By CUHK

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) HONG KONG SAR – OutReach Newswire – 19 December 2024 – XTransfer, the World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment , proudly announced it has been selected as a constituent company of the Corporate Innovation (CII) 2024 , published by the Asia-Pacific Institute of Business (APIB) at The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) . XTransfer is the only cross-border payment platform to rank in the top 25 of the index, alongside other renowned innovative companies such as Hang Seng Bank, Airport Authority Hong Kong, of East Asia, Lalamove, Cathay Pacific, China Resources, and CLP Power. CUHK recently held an award ceremony to recognise the top-performing large and small enterprises in the CII, with XTransfer's representative present to receive the honour.

XTransfer's representative (Center) receiving the award from Professor Cheung Waiman, Associate Dean (Graduate Studies) of CUHK Business School and Executive Director of APIB (Left), and Mr. Patrick Yeung Wai-tim, Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (Right).

The Corporate Innovation Index (CII) is funded by the Innovation and Technology Commission of the HKSAR and developed by the APIB, the executive education arm of CUHK Business School, with the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce as a strategic partner. The index aims to develop a Corporate Innovation framework and measurement instruments to assess the overall innovation spirit and culture of Hong Kong corporates, as well as to measure the innovation capabilities and achievements of individual Hong Kong corporates, thereby recognising outstanding enterprises. The APIB invited 100 corporations and 200 SMEs to participate in the survey. Through assessing corporate performance in innovation leadership, business performance, and business model optimization, top-ranked achievers are selected to participate in the CII as constituent companies, while SMEs are rated on a scale of one to three stars.

Bill Deng, Founder and CEO of XTransfer , stated,“We are honoured to be selected as a constituent company of the Corporate Innovation Index (CII) 2024 . We fully support APIB in promoting and enhancing innovation among businesses in Hong Kong. Being included in the index is a significant affirmation for XTransfer. We remain committed to our mission by leveraging innovative technology to provide secure and convenient cross-border financial services for SMEs in Hong Kong and worldwide, helping them reduce barriers and costs when expanding globally.”

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About XTransfer About XTransfer XTransfer, World's Leading & China's No.1 B2B Cross-Border Trade Payment Platform, is dedicated to providing SMEs with secure, compliant, fast, convenient and low-cost foreign trade payment & fund collection solutions, significantly reducing the cost of global expansion and enhancing global competitiveness. Founded in 2017, the company is headquartered in Shanghai and has branches in Hong Kong SAR, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, the United States, Canada, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, the UAE, Nigeria, etc. XTransfer has obtained local payment licenses in Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Australia. With more than 550,000 enterprise clients, XTransfer has become the industry No.1 in China. By cooperating with well-known multinational banks and financial institutions, XTransfer has built a unified global multi-currency clearing network and built a data-based, automated, Internet-based and intelligent anti-money laundering risk control infrastructure centred on small and medium enterprises. XTransfer uses technology as a bridge to link large financial institutions and small and medium enterprises around the world, allowing SMEs to enjoy the same level of cross-border financial services as large multinational corporations.

XTransfer completed its Series D financing in September 2021 and achieved unicorn status. The Company possesses a diverse composition of international investors, including D1 Capital Partners LP, Telstra Ventures, China Merchants Venture, eWTP Capital, Yunqi Capital, Gaorong Capital, 01VC, MindWorks and Lavender Hill Capital Partners.

