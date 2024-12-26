Zelensky Holds Meeting On Return Of Ukrainians Who Fled War

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has held a meeting with officials on creating economic and social incentives for Ukrainians to work in Ukraine.

The head of state said this in a address to the nation, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, much attention was also given to domestic issues – the decisions and innovations needed in the long term to ensure that Ukraine can bring back as many of our people as possible who left because of the war. We must create all the necessary economic and social incentives for Ukrainians to work in Ukraine, to work for Ukraine, and to build greater potential for Ukraine to compete equally on the global stage. The Ukrainian people have proven their courage and can demonstrate to the world their ability to recover and rebuild from the ruins," Zelensky said.

Zelensky: U.S. increasing military aid to Ukraine

He said that a meeting had been held on these issues with Deputy Prime Ministers Oleksiy Chernyshov, Mykhailo Fedorov, and Oleksii Kuleba, as well as with the team of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

"We are also preparing for talks tomorrow with representatives of Ukrainian businesses – to discuss the systemic solutions needed now and in the future to give Ukraine greater confidence and a strong economic pulse," Zelensky said.

On December 4, the Cabinet of Ministers decided to rename the Ministry for the Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine into the Ministry of National Unity of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Chernyshov was appointed Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

The new ministry will institutionally strengthen the policy towards Ukrainians who had to go abroad in different years. This was the task that Zelensky set when presenting an Internal Resilience Plan. In particular, the ministry will develop and implement programs to return Ukrainians from migration.

The new deputy prime minister is expected to present a clear plan for the development of the ministry in the near future.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine