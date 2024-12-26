Ukrainian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss Threats From Russia-Iran Cooperation
Date
12/26/2024 7:10:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar have discussed bilateral cooperation and threats from increased military cooperation between Russia and Iran.
The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.
"On the 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian-Israeli diplomatic relations, I spoke with Gideon Saar. We discussed our bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues. I emphasized the threats that Russia and Iran's increased military cooperation poses to Europe and the Middle East," Sybiha said.
MENAFN26122024000193011044ID1109033531
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.