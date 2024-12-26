Ukrainian, Israeli Foreign Ministers Discuss Threats From Russia-Iran Cooperation

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Saar have discussed bilateral cooperation and threats from increased military cooperation between Russia and Iran.

The Ukrainian foreign policy chief said this in a post on X , Ukrinform reports.

"On the 33rd anniversary of Ukrainian-Israeli relations, I spoke with Gideon Saar. We discussed our bilateral cooperation and a number of regional issues. I emphasized the threats that Russia and Iran's increased military cooperation poses to Europe and the Middle East," Sybiha said.