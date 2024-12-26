In Khmelnytsky Region, Court Returned To State Mound Of X-XI Centuries

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Khmelnytsky region, a court returned to state ownership a site with a mound dating back to the X-XI centuries, which is an archaeological monument of local importance.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office .

“The court upheld the claim of the Shepetivka District Prosecutor's Office to reclaim from illegal possession and return to the state the land plot of historical and cultural designation, on which there is an archaeological monument of local importance - a mound of the X-XI centuries. The specified object of cultural heritage and the land on which it is located are the property of the state,” the report says.

According to the prosecutor's office, during the land reform and decentralization, the site under the burial monument was classified as agricultural land and transferred from state to communal ownership.

As a result, there were real risks of damage to the archaeological site .

“In order to prevent the destruction of cultural heritage, the prosecutor's office filed a lawsuit to oblige the land to be returned to the rightful owner,” the law enforcement agency said.

As Ukrinform reported, in Khmelnytsky region, the court returned to the state the land plots on which the archeological monument Dvosharove settlement is located.

Photo: Khmelnytsky Regional Prosecutor's Office