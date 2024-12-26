عربي


Bomb Disposal Experts Neutralize Unexploded Russian Kh-59 Missile In Kharkiv


12/26/2024 7:10:47 PM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosive technicians from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have neutralized a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile that fell on a private household in Kharkiv.

The State Emergency Service announced this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Bomb disposal experts promptly seized the missile and destroyed it in a safe location.

Read also: Explosives technicians neutralize unexploded warhead of Kh-101 missile in Chernivtsi region

Early on December 25, Russian forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the attack.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service

