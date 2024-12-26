Bomb Disposal Experts Neutralize Unexploded Russian Kh-59 Missile In Kharkiv
Date
12/26/2024 7:10:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Explosive technicians from Ukraine's State Emergency Service have neutralized a Russian Kh-59 cruise missile that fell on a private household in Kharkiv.
The State Emergency Service announced this on facebook , according to Ukrinform.
Bomb disposal experts promptly seized the missile and destroyed it in a safe location.
Read also:
Explosives technicians neutralize unexploded warhead of Kh-101 missile in Chernivtsi region
Early on December 25, Russian forces launched massive strikes on Kharkiv. Six people were injured in the attack.
Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service
MENAFN26122024000193011044ID1109033534
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.