Casualties Reported As Russian Forces Hit Apartment Building In Chasiv Yar With FPV Drone
12/26/2024 7:10:47 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops have attacked an apartment building in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk region, with a first-person view (FPV) drone, killing two civilians and injuring two others.
The Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Two men aged 60 and 64 years sustained fatal injuries. In addition, two citizens aged 27 and 55 years were diagnosed with limb injuries. One of the injured was hospitalized.
The building targeted by the drone was damaged.
Law enforcement officers have opened criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (a war crime). A pre-trial investigation is underway.
