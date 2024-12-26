Registration Closes For Qatar International Falcons And Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025)

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The registration for the 16th edition of Qatar International Falcons and Hunting Festival (Marmi 2025) came to a close today, December 26.

Under the patronage of HE Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, the festival will take place from January 1 to February 1, 2025, at Marmi area in Sealine.

The final day of registration was held at Qatari Al Gannas Association headquarters in Katara Cultural Village, with strong participation from falconers across Qatar and GCC countries.

Chairman of the Marmi Festival, Muteb Al Qahtani, explained in a statement that the number of participants in each competition will be determined individually, followed by a draw, and results will be published and shared with participants.

He also mentioned that the date for Young Falconer Championship would be announced later, but registration will take place on-site.

Al Qahtani revealed that generous prizes have been allocated for the festivals winners, supported by the Social & Sport Contribution Fund (DAAM). The winner of Al-Muzayen competition in "Al-Hor Ashqar" category will receive QR 700,000, the second-place winner will receive QR 500,000, and third-place winner will receive QR 300,000.

For "Al-Hor Adham and Black" category, the first-place winner will receive QR 400,000, the second-place winner will receive QR 300,000, and the third-place winner will receive QR 200,000.

In Haddad Al-Tahaddi competition, the qualifier will win a cash prize of QR 100,000, along with two Lexus cars for the final, and a QR 100,000 prize for the winner of the final.

The winner of Al-Talaa competition will take home QR 300,000, the second-place winner will receive QR 200,000, and the third-place winner will earn QR 100,000.

In the local Al Daou competition across seven rounds, the first-place winner will receive QR 200,000, the second-place winner will receive QR 100,000, and the third-place winner will receive QR 50,000.

For the international Al Daou competition, the first-place winner will receive QR 100,000, the second-place winner will get QR 70,000, and the third-place winner will be awarded QR 50,000.

The winner of Elite Race will receive QR 300,000, with the second-place winner taking QR 200,000, and the third-place winner receiving QR 100,000.

In Saluki Racing competition, the first-place winner in each category will receive QR 100,000, the second-place winner will take QR 70,000, and the third-place winner will receive QR 50,000. As for Young Falconer Championship, the first-place winner will be awarded QR 25,000, the second-place winner will get QR 20,000, the third-place winner will receive QAR 15,000, the fourth-place winner will take QR 10,000, and the fifth-place winner will earn QR 8,000.