Jordan's Trade Exchange With GCC Countries At JD3.8Bln In 8 Months-ACC

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 30 (Petra) - Jordan's trade exchange with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries since the beginning of this year until the end of last August amounted to JD3.8 billion, with Saudi Arabia at the forefront.According to statistical data from the Amman Chamber of Commerce (ACC), the Kingdom's exports during the same period to the GCC nations of Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman amounted to JD1.2 billion, compared to JD2.6 billion in imports.Saudi Arabia ranked first in the list of countries with the highest trade exchange with Jordan with a value of JD2.3 billion, of which JD742 million were in exports, primarily pharmaceutical preparations, while the rest were imports, mainly oils and petroleum gases.Per the statistics based on official figures, the volume of Jordan's trade exchange with the United Arab Emirates during the same period amounted to JD823 million, of which JD192 million exports, with gold (including platinum-plated gold) was the key item, while other raw forms of non-monetary gold are the highest imports.During the same period, the Jordan-Qatar trade volume amounted to JD93 million, of which JD74 million were exports, concentrated in fresh and chilled vegetables, while imports were mainly medicines, the ACC figures showed.The Jordan-Kuwait trade volume amounted to JD134 million, of which JD100 million were exports, concentrated in fresh and chilled vegetables, while oxygen gas was the Kingdom's key import.Meanwhile, Jordan-Oman trade exchange during the same period stood at about JD79 million, of which about JD50 million were Jordanian exports, foremost were medicines, while imports were concentrated in anhydrous ammonia.The statistical also revealed that the Jordan-Bahrain trade volume amounted to JD55 million with the share of national exports amounting to JD33 million, mainly fresh or chilled vegetables, while imports were concentrated in aluminum alloys.