Market For Pharma Logistics On Track For $106.8 Billion By 2031, Driven By 5.1% CAGR AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research, the global logistics market was pegged at $66 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $106.8 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.



The report segments the global pharmaceutical logistics market on the basis of operation, business type, application, type, and region :



Based on business type, the transportation segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031.



On the basis of application, the bio pharma segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. However, the chemical pharma segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to around two-fifths of the market.



Based on type, the non-cold chain segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the market. However, the cold chain segment is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.



On the basis of operation, the storage and services segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market. However, the seaways segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031.



The global pharmaceutical logistics market size is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around one-third of the market. In addition, the region is anticipated to portray the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period.



Covid-19 Scenario :



The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in flight cancellations, quarantines, and travel bans. The prolonged lockdown disrupted the supply chain and hampered logistics activities across the globe.



However, unlike major industries that were struggling due to the pandemic, industries such as pharmaceuticals, e-commerce, and daily essential goods industries witnessed growth. The growth of e-commerce and online services, supplemented the B2B logistics industry.



During the pandemic, there were a lot of import & export of drugs and equipment across the globe, which fueled the market growth.



Leading Market Players :



Agility,

Ceva Logistics,

CJ Century Logistics,

CWT Ltd,

DB Schenker,

DHL Supply Chain,

Gemadept,

Keppel Logistics,

Kerry Logistics,

Kuehne + Nagel,

Singapore Post,

Tiong Nam Logistics,

WHA Corp.,

Ych Group

Yusen Logistics.



