Germany Invests 2 Billion Euros In Chip Production

The German authorities are set to invest approximately 2 billion
euros in the development of the country's Semiconductor industry,
Azernews reports.
Sources indicate that the German Economy Ministry plans to
allocate these funds to 10-15 projects across various sectors,
including semiconductor wafer production and chip assembly.
A representative from the Ministry confirmed that the investment
amount would ultimately reach several billion euros but declined to
provide further details. The ministry emphasized that these funds
would be directed toward chip manufacturers to establish "modern
production facilities that will significantly surpass the current
production capacity."
Earlier, the Economy Ministry invited chip manufacturers to
apply for subsidies. However, it was also noted that after the
federal elections scheduled for February next year, the incoming
government may reconsider the subsidy plans as part of its
budgetary decisions.
The German semiconductor industry is currently facing a serious
crisis. In September, U.S.-based Intel Corporation announced it
would suspend its plans to build a €30 billion plant in Magdeburg,
Germany. Additionally, companies like Wolfspeed and ZF
Friedrichshafen have also canceled their plans to manufacture chips
in western Germany.
