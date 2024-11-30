Zelensky: Ukraine Wants Every Nation To Be Able To Choose Its Own Future

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine wants state borders to be respected in the world, and each nation to be able to choose its own future without coercion.

This was emphasized by Volodymyr Zelensky during a meeting with parliamentarians and diplomats from Latin America, Ukrinform reports.

“The full-scale war has been going on for more than 1,000 days, and this is a tragedy for us. It is a tragedy for Ukrainian families, because there are and losses. The entire economy, the entire sector, everything that was so important for us, as well as for every country in the world before the war, is secondary after people and families lost their children, loved ones, relatives, etc.”, he said.

Video: Volodymyr Zelensky, Telegram

The Head of State expressed his gratitude to the countries that understand Ukraine's struggle for freedom and the right to independence.

“We want state borders to be respected unconditionally, so that this is the rule for Ukraine and other nations of the world. This is very important. And that every nation can choose its own future without coercion - without coercion by war, political or economic coercion by any other country. And so that no one in the world can organize deportations, so that no one can steal the children of another nation - as Russia does against Ukrainians,” Zelensky said.

Tens of thousands of Ukrainian children have been stolen and taken to the territory of the Russian Federation, he said.“We are looking for these children, we involve many, we involve some countries, intermediaries, to bring children back home to Ukraine. Even those children whose parents were killed during the war. It is very important to return them from other people's families, to return them to their relatives,” the head of state emphasized.

Eight morereturn to Ukrainian-controlled territory

He thanked the countries that are helping to bring Ukrainian children home, but“the majority, unfortunately, are still in Russia.”“And in order to solve this and everything else that was done by this war against Ukraine, we need your support, we need the support of the world,” the President of Ukraine said.

As reported, Volodymyr Zelensky said that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russia has launched 1,120 massive attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

Photo: OP