Sambhal Mosque Row: Samajwadi Party, Congress Delegations To Visit As District Under Tight Security Blanket 10 Updates

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Friday prayers at the Shahi Jama Masjid and other locations in the district were conducted peacefully, with tight security measures in place. This followed days of tension after a violent protest erupted over a court-ordered survey of the Mughal-era mosque, which resulted in the loss of four lives. During this time, Internet services in the area were also restored. Authorities had stepped up security to ensure calm and prevent any further disturbances. Here are the top ten updates:



1. The district has been put under a tight security blanket with drones in the air, additional personnel on the ground and CCTV cameras installed near the disputed mosque for proper surveillance. The administration has also imposed prohibitory orders in the district, stopping the entry of outsiders till Saturday, PTI reported.

Also Read: Sambhal case: SC directs committee to approach high court; 'We want peace and harmony...'

2. Ahead of the prayers on Friday, district authorities appealed to the locals to offer their prayers in the nearest mosques rather than gathering at the Shahi Jama Masjid."Internet services were restored in Sambhal at 4 pm on Friday," said District Information Officer Brijesh Kumar.

3. A 15-member delegation from the Samajwadi Party is scheduled to visit Sambhal on Saturday to gather details about the violence that erupted last Sunday. The delegation will compile a report on the incident, which will be submitted to party president Akhilesh Yadav. Additionally, a Congress delegation is set to visit the district on December 2 to assess the situation.