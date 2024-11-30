Hailey Bieber Shares November Photo Dump With Hubby Justin, Baby Jack Blues

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Nov 30 (IANS) Singer-songwriter and his wife Hailey Bieber recently celebrated their baby's first Autumn.

Hailey shared some pictures taken throughout the month of November on Friday on her social media. The pictures included a wholesome family moment spent with the 'Baby' singer, 30, and apparently their son Jack Blues, whom they welcomed in August, reports 'People' magazine.

The first photo in Hailey's latest carousel post showed the proud parents seemingly holding their bundled-up son as they went for an outdoor stroll in recent weeks.

As per 'People', in the picture, the model could be seen smiling with her boys as she rocked a black Fila cap, a pair of shades and a cozy jacket to cover baby Jack (who faced away from the camera), while Justin wore a black camo outfit and made a silly face at the camera as Hailey smiled.

She wrote in the caption,“November, the best month of the year”. Other snaps in the carousel post featured a few other personal and professional highlights from Hailey's November, including images of some new Rhode products, a handful of selfies and a shot of some cinnamon rolls.

While the latest post arrives after Hailey and Justin had their first Thanksgiving with their baby boy, the proud parents also posted about their first Halloween with him.

Justin also shared a series of photos on Instagram which depicted the newly minted family of three's first Halloween costume together. In the family photos, the singer could be seen holding his son, who was dressed in a pink onesie, as Hailey held out a hand and wore a red wig. The couple matched the looks in black T-shirts and cargo pants, wearing utility belts around their waists.