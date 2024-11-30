Egyptian President Reaffirms Support For Palestinian Statehood

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 30 (NNN-MENA) – Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, renewed his support for Palestinian statehood, yesterday, marking the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

“On the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, I reaffirm my full support for the just rights of the Palestinian people and their struggle for freedom, and the establishment of their independent state,” Sisi stated in a message shared on his official page.

He emphasised that, the Palestinian cause“will always remain a noble humanitarian issue, and the cause of everyone who believes in justice and peace.”

The International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on Nov 29, since 1978, commemorates the United Nations Resolution 181, and draws global attention to the Palestinian quest for self-determination. By highlighting this day, international communities are called to recognise the ongoing humanitarian and political challenges faced by Palestinians.– NNN-MENA

