A new aimed at young people is set to open at the Hiroshima Atomic Bombing Museum, as reported by Azernews .

In recent years, the museum has seen a steady increase in the number of visitors, leading to long queues. Surveys conducted among schoolchildren have revealed that the high volume of visitors often makes it difficult for them to explore the exhibits at a leisurely pace. In response, the museum administration has decided to create a dedicated exhibition space for young people. This new exhibit will offer a more relaxed and thoughtful environment for school groups and the younger generation of Japanese to engage with the history of the American atomic bombings.

The new hall will span approximately 500 square meters and will incorporate modern technologies, including virtual reality, to enhance the visitor experience and bring history to life. The integration of these technologies will allow young visitors to interact with the exhibits in an immersive and educational way, making the history more accessible and impactful.

In 2023, the museum saw a record 2 million visitors, and expectations are high that this year will see even greater attendance. Analysts believe the surge in visitors is partially due to the G7 summit, which was held in Hiroshima in 2023 and received extensive media coverage. During the summit, world leaders, including U.S. President Joe Biden, visited the museum, further drawing attention to its significance.

This new initiative reflects the museum's commitment to educating future generations about the importance of peace, the horrors of nuclear warfare, and the history of the atomic bombings, ensuring that the lessons of Hiroshima are not forgotten.