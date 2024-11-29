New Traffic Rules On Noida, Yamuna Expressways Starting December 15 Check Fines, Speed Limits, Other Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) With the onset of winter, the Uttar Pradesh Traffic has decided to reduce the speed limit on the Noida and Yamuna Expressways, to avoid accidents due to increased fog and mist. Violation of the limits will invite heavy fines.

The new speed limits would be effective for a month from December 15 to February 15, stated multiple reports. Light and heavy trucks are subject to different regulations.

The restrictions come after an accident on November 19, where 17 people were after a speeding bus bound for Mathura crashed into a stalled truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway (EPE). The accident occurred around 4:30 am, reportedly due to dense fog and low visibility.

Speed Limit On Yamuna Expressway

The speed limit for light vehicles has been reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h.

For heavy vehicles, the speed limit has been decreased from 80 km/h to 60 km/h.

The speed limit for light vehicles has been reduced from 100 km/h to 75 km/h.

The speed limit for heavy vehicles has been lowered from 60 km/h to 50 km/h.

What are the fines?

Failing to comply with the new speed limits on Noida , and Yamuna Expressway will invite hefty fines- ₹2000 for light vehicles and ₹4000 for heavy vehicles. The fines would be imposed from December 15 to February 15.

Yamuna Prasad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), explained that during winter, fog reduces visibility on roads, making driving hazardous. Additionally, the freezing temperatures cause highways to become slippery, which increases the risk of accidents, stated reports.