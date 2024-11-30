Gaza Faces“Most Intense” Civilian Bombardment Since WWII: Death Toll Has Risen To 44,363

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 30 (NNN-WAFA) – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), said yesterday that, Gaza endured the most intense civilian bombardment in the past year, since World War II.

It added that, the plight of Palestinian refugees remains the“longest unresolved refugee crisis” in the world, noting that was established to provide assistance and protection to Palestinian refugees, until a just and lasting solution is found.

The UN agency issued the statement to commemorate the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, observed annually on Nov 29.

Israel has been waging a large-scale offensive against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, to retaliate against a Hamas rampage through the southern Israeli border on Oct 7, last year.

The Palestinian death toll from the ongoing Israeli Zionist attacks in the Gaza Strip, has risen to 44,363, Gaza-based health authorities said in a statement, yesterday.– NNN-WAFA

