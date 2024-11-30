3 Houses Damaged In Massive Fire In Srinagar's Chattabal
Date
11/30/2024 12:08:28 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Three houses were damaged in a massive fire in Chattabal area of Srinagar today morning, officials said.
An official said that fire broke out in one of the houses in Danawari locality of Chattabal early morning today, reported news agency KNO.
ADVERTISEMENT
He said soon after fire tenders reached to the spot to douse off the flames.“No injuries or casualties have been reported in the incident,” he said, adding that cause of fire was being ascertained.
ADVERTISEMENT
Follow this LINK to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
Read Also
Winter Fires In Kashmir: Lost Homes & Shattered Dreams
'Negligence In Using Heating Gadgets Leads To Spike In Fire Incidents'
MENAFN30112024000215011059ID1108940817
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.