(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The global

biostimulants market size is estimated to grow by USD 1.74 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 11.21% during the forecast period. Increasing demand for biostimulants in the agricultural is driving market growth, with a trend towards reduction in arable land. However, rise in demand for fertilizers poses a challenge market players include ADAMA Ltd., Atlantica Agricola, Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, and UPL Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global biostimulants market 2024-2028 AI-Powered Market Evolution Insights. Our comprehensive market report ready with the latest trends, growth opportunities, and strategic analysis- View Free Sample Report PDF

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Product (Acid-based, Extract-based, and Microbial amendments and others), Application (Foliar, Soil, and Seed), Type (Row crops and cereals, Fruits and vegetables, Turfs and ornaments, and Others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled ADAMA Ltd., Atlantica Agricola, Bayer AG, Bioiberica S.A.U., Biolchim Spa, Biostadt India Ltd., Biovert SL, Crop Demetra Ltd., FMC Corp., Haifa Negev technologies Ltd., Idai Nature S.L, Italpollina Spa, Koppert, Micromix Plant Health Ltd., Novozymes AS, OMEX, RAG Stiftung, SEIPASA SA, SICIT Group Spa, and UPL Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The Biostimulants market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing population and climate change, leading to a greater demand for sustainable agriculture. Biostimulants, including protein hydrolysates, humic substances, kelp extracts, and microbial-derived enzymes, improve soil condition, plant growth, and crop yield. These products enhance crop production by increasing water irrigation efficiency, promoting germination, and providing nutrients like nitrates, phosphite, silicon, and amino acids. Primary and secondary metabolites, such as amino acids, betaines, peptides, proteins, sugars, and lipids, contribute to crop improvement and abiotic stress resistance. Foliar treatments and seed treatments are popular applications. The fruits & vegetables segment is a major consumer due to its high value and short shelf-life. Government bodies are focusing on soil reclamation and aeration to address soil degradation and environmental concerns. The industry outlook is positive, with a focus on natural resources and biodiversity loss mitigation. The Agriculture sector, including oilseeds and pulses, durum wheat, and podded crops, is adopting biostimulants for improved crop water efficiency, PH level, and microbial capability.



The global arable land has been decreasing due to urbanization, industrialization, and population growth. This trend began in the 1950s, with arable land exceeding the global food demand. Since then, the situation has changed drastically. For instance, China lost nearly 15 million hectares of arable land between 1979 and 1995. Developing nations, such as China and India, are projected to need an additional 120 million hectares of land to meet food demand by 2030. These developments underscore the urgent need for effective agricultural solutions, such as biostimulants, to enhance crop productivity and improve soil health on existing arable land. Biostimulants are organic or mineral substances that promote plant growth by improving soil structure, increasing nutrient availability, and enhancing resistance to stress. Their use can help mitigate the negative impacts of shrinking arable land and ensure food security for the growing population.



Insights on how AI is driving innovation, efficiency, and market growth- Request Sample!

Market

Challenges



The Biostimulants Market faces several challenges in the Agriculture sector. Population growth and climate change put pressure on natural resources and biodiversity loss. Soil condition and crop quality are crucial for plant growth and yield. Synthetic chemical fertilizers, such as nitrates, face regulatory restrictions under the Nitrates Directive. Biostimulants, including protein hydrolysates, humic substances, kelp extracts, and microbial-derived enzymes, offer solutions. They enhance crop production by improving soil aeration, water retention, and microbial capability. Crop water efficiency is essential in climatic scenarios, and biostimulants can help plants cope with abiotic stress. Fruits & vegetables segment benefits from longer shelf-life and higher farm yield. Foliar sprays and seed treatments are popular applications. Arable lands face soil degradation, and biostimulants aid in soil reclamation. Environmental concerns call for eco-friendly alternatives to synthetic fertilizers. Industry outlook is positive, with growing demand for plant biostimulants in oilseeds and pulses, durum wheat, podded crops, and other crops. Primary and secondary metabolites, amino acids, betaines, peptides, proteins, sugars, and other plant chemicals contribute to crop improvement. Government bodies promote research and development in this area. Micronutrients, such as zinc, iron, phosphorus, and magnesium, are essential elements for plant growth, although they are required in small quantities. A deficiency of these micronutrients can hinder crucial plant functions, leading to reduced crop yield and growth abnormalities. These nutrients play vital roles at different growth stages of plants. For instance, zinc is essential for seed germination, while iron is crucial for photosynthesis. Horticultural crops, including fruits and vegetables, benefit significantly from the application of micronutrients. These nutrients enhance the nutritional value of the produce, making them more nutritious for consumers. Furthermore, micronutrients are essential components of fertilizers, which are widely used to improve soil fertility and optimize plant growth. By addressing micronutrient deficiencies, farmers can improve crop quality, yield, and overall productivity.

Insights into how AI is reshaping industries and driving growth-

Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview



This biostimulants market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Acid-based

1.2 Extract-based 1.3 Microbial amendments and others



2.1 Foliar

2.2 Soil 2.3 Seed



3.1 Row crops and cereals

3.2 Fruits and vegetables

3.3 Turfs and ornaments 3.4 Others



4.1 Europe

4.2 APAC

4.3 North America

4.4 South America 4.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Acid-based-

Acid-based biostimulants, derived from the decomposition of plants, animals, and microbial residues, and soil microbes, are highly preferred in agriculture due to their superior soil physicochemical properties and ability to enhance root nutrient uptake and lateral root development. Humic and fulvic acids are common acid-based biostimulants, while amino acids, derived from plant, animal, and microbial proteins, are also gaining popularity for their crop yield-enhancing properties. The market for acid-based biostimulants faced challenges in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including labor unavailability, market access issues, and raw material scarcity. However, some manufacturers, such as SICIT Group and Syngenta, adopted collaborations and safety measures to mitigate the negative impact on sales. The use of amino acids as biostimulants is expected to boost demand for acid-based biostimulants, driving market growth during the forecast period.

Download complimentary Sample Report to gain insights into AI's impact on market dynamics, emerging trends, and future opportunities- including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022)



Research Analysis

Biostimulants are organic or mineral substances that enhance plant growth and crop production by improving soil condition, water irrigation, and nutrient availability. They include protein hydrolysates, beneficial microorganisms, and humic substances. The agriculture sector is witnessing a shift from synthetic chemical fertilizers towards biostimulants due to growing concerns over population growth, climate change, natural resource depletion, and biodiversity loss. Biostimulants help improve crop quality, plant growth, and crop yield, making agriculture more sustainable and resilient. They also enhance crop water efficiency and help mitigate the effects of abiotic stress and climatic scenarios. Plants such as Oilseeds and pulses, Vegetables, and Food products, particularly those grown under stressful conditions, benefit significantly from biostimulant application. Biostimulants play a crucial role in soil reclamation and crop improvement, ensuring food security and sustainable agriculture.

Market Research Overview

Biostimulants are organic or mineral substances that enhance plant growth and crop production by improving soil condition, water retention, and nutrient availability. They include protein hydrolysates, synthetic chemical fertilizers, humic substances, kelp extracts, biopolymers, microbial-derived enzymes, phosphite, silicon, and foliar treatments, among others. Population growth, climate change, and biodiversity loss have increased the demand for biostimulants to improve crop quality and yield on arable lands. These products boost crop water efficiency, protect against abiotic stress, and enhance germination. The agriculture sector uses biostimulants in various crops, including oilseeds and pulses, durum wheat, podded crops, and fruits & vegetables. The industry outlook is positive, with government bodies promoting their use for soil reclamation and crop improvement. Biostimulants contain primary and secondary metabolites, such as amino acids, betaines, peptides, proteins, sugars, aminopolysaccharides, lipids, vitamins, nucleotides, nucleosides, humic chemicals, and beneficial microorganisms. Foliar sprays and seed treatments are common application methods. However, environmental concerns, such as the Nitrates Directive, and the high cost of some biostimulants are challenges to their widespread adoption.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Acid-based



Extract-based

Microbial Amendments And Others

Application



Foliar



Soil

Seed

Type



Row Crops And Cereals



Fruits And Vegetables



Turfs And Ornaments

Others

Geography



Europe



APAC



North America



South America Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED