Zelensky Appoints Palisa Deputy Head Of His Office

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has appointed Colonel Pavlo Palisa as Deputy Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

The head of state made the announcement in his nightly address, Ukrinform reports.

"I have appointed Colonel Pavlo Palisa as Deputy Head of the Office," Zelensky said.

He explained his decision by highlighting Palisa's experience as a combat commander and commander of the 93rd Kholodnyi Yar Brigade.

"He is well aware of what is happening in the brigades, at the front, and I need exactly such a person to receive firsthand information from the front on a daily basis," Zelensky said.