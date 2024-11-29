(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Edesia Moreno, Touring Artistic DirectorKANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil is a Christmas-themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. The tour just premiered in Kansas City and will continue its run through Sunday.Kansas City has been home base since Halloween for the Montreal-based entertainment group as the 45-person crew has staged at the Music Hall downtown preparing for its run through three cities.“Kansas City has been an incredible experience during the staging period. Inside and outside the Music Hall, we have felt supported and loved, which has been crucial during the long days of work.,” said Touring Artistic Director Edesia Moreno.“We are ready to give Kansas City the thanks they deserve with this magical show that will touch their hearts during this traditional holiday season.”'Twas the Night Before... is Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show, based on the classic poem“A Visit from St. Nicholas” by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas.A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.Sunday night, the tour heads to Durham, North Carolina (Dec 5-Dec 15) then to Philadelphia (Dec 19-Dec 29) to finish the run.For more information, visitTICKET INFORMATIONTickets for 'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil are now on sale. Tickets start at $44. Get up to 50% off regular tickets on select seats at .About Cirque du Soleil Entertainment GroupCirque du Soleil Entertainment Group is a world leader in live entertainment. Building on four decades of pushing the boundaries of the imagination, the artistic entertainment company brings its creative approach to a large variety of artistic forms such as live shows, multimedia productions, long-from content, music, immersive experiences, and special events. Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group celebrates 40 years of defying reality, defining entertainment, and illuminating the world through art and creativity. Since its creation in 1984, more than 400 million people have been inspired on 6 continents and 86 countries. The Canadian company now employs more than 4000 employees, including 1200 artists from more than 80 different nationalities. For more information about Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, please visit cirquedusoleil.Media Photos/Video and Press Kit Can Be Downloaded Here

