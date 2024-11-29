Major Fall Auction: Waddington's Fine Wine & Spirits Auctions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TORONTO , ONTARIO, CANADA, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Waddington's presents our final auctions of 2024 of Fine Wine and Fine Spirits. Bidding is available from November 25-December 3, 2024.NOVEMBER FINE SPIRITS AUCTIONOur November Spirits auction offers a selection of rare and desired single malts, Japanese whiskeys, bourbons, cognacs and special bottles for every collector. The selection will lift your spirits with the abundant choice of collectible Macallans, Springbank, iconic Ardbeg, Japanese whiskies and much sought-after Bourbons. Highlights include a rare 35 year old Brora and a 20 year old Caol Ila. Special drams for every occasion.Also included are several lots of the ever-popular Blanton's Single Barrel Bourbon. Beginning in 1999 a collector's set of eight different stoppers was produced featuring a horse and jockey in different strides and poses resembling the stages of a horse race, from beginning to end. Each stopper is marked with a single letter that spells Blanton's when the set has been completed. The final stopper, marked by“S” always finishes the race in victory.NOVEMBER FINE WINE AUCTIONOur 2024 fall Wine auction features close to 600 lots from renowned Ontario collectors. With Classified Bordeaux, a Duclot Collection, Super Tuscans, Piedmont, and Champagnes, discover exceptional choices for every buyer and collector. Burgundies are abundant, representing almost 30% of the sale, with renowned Méo-Cazumet, Vogüé, Domaine des Lambrays, Drouhin-Laroze, Clos de Tart, Dujac, Faiveley, Henri Boillot and more. Perfect for gift giving or adding to your collection are over 90 bottles with 100 point scores!TOOLS TO HELP YOU FIND THE BOTTLES YOU'RE LOOKING FOROur online auctions feature vast selections of the most coveted wines and spirits in the world. Our user-friendly bidding platform features high-quality images and easy-to-use sort features, and our Wine Finder tool allows you to search wines by region, type or cru. To help make it easier to find the vintages and cuvées you're looking for we've also created a searchable spreadsheet.THE HIGHEST STANDARDSAll bottles in our auctions have been thoroughly vetted and inspected and buyers can be assured that they are buying quality wines that have been stored properly and have the right provenance. We are the only auction house licenced to work under the authority of the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), and can assure collectors that we are offering the finest wines and spirits available on the secondary market in Ontario.SHARING OUR KNOWLEDGETo further enhance your auction experience, we provide insightful background information which includes helpful tips on the wines and spirits you love. This month, we've taken a dive into the new, upcoming regions of wine with a focus on Ontario winemaking. Browse our archive of news stories to find out more about everything from Emerging Wine Regions, Collecting Macallan Whisky, Super Tuscans and California Cult Wines, to the most widely consumed spirit in the world, Moutai.To ensure you receive all the latest auction news and information, sign up for our e-newsletters or contact us at ....ABOUT THE AUCTIONSThe Fine Spirits and Fine Wine auctions are offered online on our auction platform, which is also available on your mobile device.The Fine Spirits auction starts to close Tuesday, December 3 at 4 pm ET.The Fine Wine auction starts to close Tuesday, December 3 at 6 pm ET.You must be registered to bid in these auctions. Visit href="" rel="external nofollow" waddington for further information.CONSIGNMENT OPPORTUNITIESWe are currently accepting consignments for our 2025 auctions.For more information please contact us at ... or visit the Fine Wine & Spirits Consignments page for more information.ABOUT WADDINGTON'SUnder the authority of the LCBO, Waddington's continues to be the only auction house permitted to consign and sell wine and spirits within the secondary market in Ontario.In addition to offering fine wine and spirits, Waddington's is also Canada's oldest most diverse auction company, specialising in fine art, decorative arts and design, and fine jewellery.

Think collectible when buying Blanton's! Each stopper is marked with a single letter that spells Blanton's when the set has been completed.

