Markon Enhances National Security Capabilities with Strategic Acquisition of JY Systems

Markon Enhances National Security Capabilities with Strategic of JY Systems

Acquiring JY Systems expands Markon's expertise in systems, software, and engineering, particularly in support of SIGINT and cyber security missions.

FALLS CHURCH, VA, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Markon, a federal government consulting firm backed by Sterling Investment Partners, is proud to announce the acquisition of JY Systems, LLC (JY). This strategic acquisition expands Markon's expertise in systems, software, and cyber engineering, particularly in support of Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) and Cyber Security missions. JY Systems, a Maryland-based IT and cybersecurity services provider, will operate as an independent corporate subsidiary with integration into Markon's operations planned over time.

“We are thrilled to welcome JY Systems to Team Markon,” said Markon CEO Ray Carney.“Their specialized capabilities will enable us to deliver even more impactful enterprise technology support to our intelligence community clients, reinforcing Markon's dedication to advancing the nation's most critical missions.”

This acquisition brings a significant number of highly skilled, technical professionals to Markon, enhancing its high-end capabilities and gaining new key clientele that expands Markon's presence across all primary intelligence agencies. JY Systems' expertise, especially in supporting next-generation analyst contracts, strengthens Markon's foundation for mission-critical technology solutions.

"Joining Markon is a transformative step for JY Systems. Through this partnership, we bring our expertise and firmly embedded relationships with key clients while gaining access to new opportunities and resources that will elevate our team's ability to deliver impactful mission solutions. Together, we are broadening our reach and driving progress across a wider spectrum of critical missions," said Josh and Yanina Glantz, CEO and Vice President of JY Systems.

Markon's Chief Corporate Development Officer, Drew Thompson, added,“Welcoming JY Systems to Markon represents both an expansion of our team and a merging of expertise that directly strengthens our mission-critical capabilities. With this acquisition, we are poised to elevate our service offerings and deepen our impact on the nation's most vital missions. Together, we are moving forward with renewed energy and an unwavering commitment to our clients and their success.”

Cohn Reznick LLP provided financial advisory services, and Morrison & Foerster LLP, Dechert LLP, and Seyfarth Shaw LLP acted as legal counsel to Markon. KPMG Corporate Finance LLC served as JY Systems' exclusive financial advisor, and Miles and Stockbridge LLP provided legal counsel to JY Systems.

About Markon

Markon is a national consulting firm with a federal government focus, specializing in enterprise technology, business operations, and critical infrastructure for the Intelligence Community and civilian and defense agencies. Team Markon helps solve the nation's most critical challenges with expertise, resilience, and an award-winning culture. Markon brings a fresh approach and deep dedication to what matters most – supporting its people and advancing client missions. Markon is consistently recognized on USA Today's and the Washington Post's Top Workplaces lists, as well as ENR's Top 50 Program Management Firms list. Markon is also a four-time HIRE Vets Platinum Medallion awardee and was the first GEN (Gender Equity Now) certified organization on the East Coast and in the government services industry. Markon is a portfolio company of Sterling Investment Partners. Learn more at markonsolutions.

About JY Systems

JY Systems LLC is a team of highly skilled and experienced IT consultants who specialize in the IC and DoD community. The firm's services support a wide range of areas, including cybersecurity, cloud computing, network architecture, and more. JY's expertise allows them to provide our clients with the best possible solutions for their IT needs. JY is committed to delivering results for our clients – whether it's optimizing their IT infrastructure, improving their cybersecurity posture, or streamlining their operations, the firm works tirelessly to ensure that clients achieve their goals and see measurable results. Learn more at jysystems-llc.

About Sterling Investment Partners

Sterling Investment Partners is a leading private equity firm that has been building leading middle-market companies for over 30 years with a highly experienced, cohesive team of senior investment professionals. Sterling focuses on control investments in value-added distribution and business services, acquiring businesses that the firm believes have strong, sustainable competitive advantages and significant opportunities for value creation. Over its history, Sterling has completed over 240 transactions, representing over $30 billion in aggregate value, and was recently ranked a Top 10 performing middle market private equity firm globally by Dow Jones-HEC Paris. For more information, visit .

