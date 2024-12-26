US close to shooting down another friendly aircraft

(MENAFN) A second US Navy jet narrowly avoided being shot down by friendly fire during a series of on the Houthis in Yemen, according to a Fox News report. On Saturday, the USS Gettysburg missile cruiser mistakenly struck an F/A-18 Super Hornet from the USS Harry S. Truman, causing the pilot and navigator to eject safely. However, as the aircraft was preparing to land on the Truman after the strike, another missile fired from the Gettysburg came within 30 meters of the jet, forcing it to take evasive action.



The missile, an SM-2, was fired in error, and the Navy is investigating whether it had targeted the second plane. While the US Central Command initially reported that only one plane was hit, sources from Fox News claim that the second jet was targeted as it was returning from refueling a jet involved in the Yemen bombing mission.



The incident has sparked anger among Navy pilots, who expressed concerns over the missile cruiser crew’s training and readiness. Following the mishap, the Truman has reportedly halted further strikes on Yemen.

