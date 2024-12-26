Trump sharply criticizes Biden over commuting sentences of death row prisoners

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald has sharply criticized outgoing President Joe Biden’s decision to commute the sentences of 37 death row inmates, pledging to reinstate the death penalty for violent criminals during his administration. Biden’s move, announced on Monday, reduced the sentences of the inmates to life in prison without the possibility of parole.



In his statement, Biden condemned the actions of the inmates, expressing sympathy for the victims' families, but emphasized his opposition to capital punishment, citing moral and concerns. He pointed out that he could not allow the resumption of federal executions, which had been paused under Attorney General Merrick Garland’s moratorium in 2021.



Trump, however, expressed outrage over Biden’s decision, calling it a grave mistake. On his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump denounced the commutations, labeling the inmates as "the worst killers" and stating that the victims' families were devastated. He vowed that his administration would "vigorously pursue the death penalty" for individuals convicted of violent crimes.



Among those granted clemency were individuals convicted of horrific crimes, including murder, sexual assault, and kidnapping. The commutations have sparked outrage from some victims’ families, including those of Amanda Snell, who was murdered by Jorge Avila-Torrez, and Heather Turner, whose mother Donna Major was killed in a robbery by Brandon Council. These families expressed frustration that the decision was made without consulting them.



During his campaign, Trump had repeatedly criticized Democrats for being soft on crime, accusing them of failing to support law enforcement and undermining public safety.

