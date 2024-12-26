SC Collegium Recommends Appointments In 4 Different Hcs

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 26 (IANS) The Supreme Court Collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sanjiv Khanna, has recommended appointments of judges for four different high courts of the country.

The SC Collegium has approved the proposal for the appointment of three judicial officers as judges of the Rajasthan HC.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 22nd December, 2024 has approved the proposal for appointment of the following Judicial Officers, as Judges of the Rajasthan High Court: (i) Shri Chandra Shekhar Sharma, (ii) Shri Pramil Kumar Mathur, and (iii) Shri Chandra Prakash Shrimali," said a statement released on the apex court's website.

It has also approved the proposal for the appointment of advocate Pravin Sheshrao Patil as a judge of the Bombay High Court.

The apex court Collegium has recommended the appointment of advocate Praveen Kumar Giri as a judge of the Allahabad High Court.

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 22nd December, 2024 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Praveen Kumar Giri, Advocate, as a Judge of the High Court of Judicature at Allahabad," a statement on the SC website said.

In its meeting held on December, 22, the Supreme Court Collegium also approved the proposal for the appointment of judicial officer Ashish Naithani as a judge of the Uttarakhand High Court.

On Thursday, Justice Guhanathan Narendar was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court.

Governor, Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (retd) administered the oath of office to Justice Narendar G at a ceremony held at Raj Bhawan, attended by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, puisne judges of the Uttarakhand High Court and other dignitaries.

On December 23, the Centre cleared the appointment of Chief Justices of the High Courts of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

In a post on X, Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal announced that President Droupadi Murmu had appointed Justice Narendar G. as the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court and Justice G.S. Sandhawalia as the Chief Justice of Himachal Pradesh High Court.

"In exercise of the power conferred by clause (1) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, the President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Guhanathan Narendar, Judge, Andhra Pradesh High Court, to be Chief Justice of the Uttarakhand High Court, with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office," said a notification issued by the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.