Jinjiang group denies 'enslaved' label in Brazilian worker dispute

(MENAFN) Jinjiang Group, a contractor for large Chinese electric vehicle maker BYD, claimed Thursday that Brazilian authorities' depiction of its employees as "enslaved" was inaccurate and that there were translation errors.



Brazilian labor authorities claimed Wednesday that they discovered 163 Chinese nationals working in "slavery-like conditions" on a building site for a BYD-owned facility in Bahia state. BYD later stated that it has severed relations with the firm that hired the personnel and was cooperating with authorities.



“Being unjustly labeled as ‘enslaved’ has made our employees feel that their dignity has been insulted and their human rights violated, seriously hurting the dignity of the Chinese people. We have signed a joint letter to express our true feelings,” Jinjiang stated on its official Weibo account.



Li Yunfei, BYD's general manager of branding and public relations, shared their statement on his Weibo account. He accused "foreign forces" and some Chinese media of “deliberately smearing Chinese brands and the country, and undermining the relationship between China and Brazil.”



