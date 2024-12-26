Turkey's Bitcoin regulations spark optimism for 2025, boosting investor confidence

(MENAFN) Turkey’s regulations are generating optimism for investors in 2025, as the cryptocurrency ecosystem becomes more reliable due to regulatory changes implemented this year.



The cryptocurrency market, particularly Bitcoin, experienced a dynamic year, setting a new record by surpassing USD100,000.



In 2023, Turkey introduced its first legal framework for the cryptocurrency sector, which has driven increased interest in digital currencies.



Salim Karaman, CEO of the Turkish exchange platform BtcTurk, shared with a Turkish news agency that the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US this year was a key milestone for the industry. This development encouraged many previously hesitant investors to enter the market. However, Karaman pointed out that Turkey’s crypto regulations are still in their infancy and secondary regulations are still being developed. Despite this, he highlighted that the approach taken by Turkish lawmakers has caught the attention of investors.



He further noted, “The expansion of tokenization projects across various sectors has accelerated digitalization in the industry, and we hope that as regulations strengthen, user confidence will grow, fostering a healthier competitive environment.”

