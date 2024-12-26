Syrian Christians get deserted by West

(MENAFN) Agnes Mariam de la Croix, the mother superior of the Monastery of Saint James the Mutilated in Syria, has criticized the West, particularly Western Europe, for its lack of support for Syria's Christian community. Speaking to RT, de la Croix expressed her disappointment in the West's failure to protect Christians in Syria, especially in light of recent attacks, such as the burning of a Christmas tree in the Christian-majority town of Al-Suqalabiyah by Islamist fighters. The incident has heightened fears of increased persecution of religious minorities in Syria. Videos showing masked attackers setting fire to the Christmas tree at a traffic circle in Al-Suqalabiyah have circulated online, sparking protests from the local Christian population in Damascus.



De la Croix, while acknowledging that jihadist groups like Hayat Tahrir-al-Sham (HTS) have promised to safeguard minorities, expressed skepticism. Despite these promises, she claimed that Christians have faced increasing discrimination and a lack of understanding of their religious symbols, particularly during Christmas. She emphasized that Western European nations have not provided meaningful support, noting that discussions of Christian persecution have often been met with resistance from Western politicians. Following a surprise offensive by HTS in northern Syria last month, the group, joined by U.S.-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) militants, has captured several key towns, including Suqaylabiyah, Hama, and Homs. With the departure of Syrian President Bashar Assad to Russia, there is growing concern among Syria’s Christian and other minority communities about their future under HTS control.



While HTS leader Ahmed Al-Sharaa has promised an inclusive future for all ethnic and religious groups in Syria, de la Croix and others in the Christian community remain fearful of potential persecution. She described the burning of the Christmas tree as an assault on Christian identity, stating, “It is an insult to our principles, faith, joy, and the spirit of Christmas.” The abbess expressed hope that the uncertainty faced by Syria’s religious and ethnic minorities would eventually come to an end, though concerns about their safety persist.

