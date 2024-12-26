Ben Gvir's visit to al-Aqsa mosque sparks outrage from Palestinians and Jordan
Date
12/26/2024 8:03:01 AM
(MENAFN) Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, paid a visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday, prompting outrage from the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, who accused the far-right politician of provoking the situation on purpose.
Ben Gvir has regularly broken the Israeli government's long-standing prohibition on Jewish prayer at the site in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, which is revered by both Muslims and Jews and has been a source of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
“I went up to the site of our temple this morning to pray for the peace of our soldiers, the swift return of all hostages and a total victory, God willing,” Ben Gvir stated in a post on social media platform X, pointing to the Gaza conflict and the dozens of Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian land.
Additionally, he shared a picture of himself on the holy site, with the renowned golden Dome of the Rock and Israeli security personnel in the backdrop.
MENAFN26122024000045016953ID1109032224
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.