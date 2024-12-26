Ben Gvir's visit to al-Aqsa mosque sparks outrage from Palestinians and Jordan

(MENAFN) Itamar Ben Gvir, Israel's National Security Minister, paid a visit to Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound on Thursday, prompting outrage from the Palestinian Authority and Jordan, who accused the far-right politician of provoking the situation on purpose.



Ben Gvir has regularly broken the Israeli government's long-standing prohibition on Jewish prayer at the site in Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem, which is revered by both Muslims and Jews and has been a source of contention in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.



“I went up to the site of our temple this morning to pray for the peace of our soldiers, the swift return of all hostages and a total victory, God willing,” Ben Gvir stated in a post on social media platform X, pointing to the Gaza conflict and the dozens of Israeli hostages held in the Palestinian land.



Additionally, he shared a picture of himself on the holy site, with the renowned golden Dome of the Rock and Israeli security personnel in the backdrop.



