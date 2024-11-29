Saudi German Health UAE And Rashid Center For People Of Determination Forge Partnership To Empower Individuals Of Determination

( MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Saudi German UAE and the Rashid Center for People of Determination have come together in a heartfelt collaboration to enhance the quality of life for individuals of determination. Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organizations aim to deliver meaningful support, innovative healthcare services, and community-driven initiatives to build a more inclusive society in the UAE.

