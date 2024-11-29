Two Journalists Attacked By Russian Drone In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two journalists of Hromadske were attacked by a Russian drone in Kharkiv region while filming a story about volunteers who were taking out abandoned horses.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by Hromadske .

According to journalist Ksyusha Savoskina, on November 25, she and videographer Oleksii Nikulin went to the evacuation of animals together with volunteers from Kharkiv Animal Rescue to an abandoned on the left of the Kupiansk district. They were accompanied by a soldier, as he noticed the horses while he was on his position.

The team arrived there in two cars: one with a trailer for the horses, which was parked in a hangar, and the other, which the journalists were riding in, was left by the military near a neighboring hangar.

After that, the volunteers began to take care of the horses, while the Hromadske team filmed them. Almost immediately, they heard the drone buzzing, so everyone went inside the hangar. The sound of the UAV was getting louder and louder, and then there was an explosion: the machine burned down, along with the journalists' backpack, which contained lenses for filming.

Other drones were flying there throughout the day, and then journalists and volunteers“heard a sharp whistle and an explosion,” which set a neighboring hangar on fire. Presumably, it was a mine.

The journalist and videographer, along with another man, were forced to walk more than three kilometers to a neighboring village, hiding from drones twice.

As Ukrinform reported, 134 Ukrainian artists and 93 media workers have been killed since the beginning of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Photo: Hromadske