Cryptonewsbreaks Blockquarry Corp (BLQC) Looking Toward Future With Pivotal Shift To AI-Driven Data Storage, High-Performance Computing

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) BlockQuarry (OTC: BLQC) , a leading Texas-based and infrastructure company, continues to make a strategic shift in direction. The company is moving from traditional operations to an artificial intelligence (“AI”)-driven data-storage and high-performance computing (“HPC”) model. According to the company, this tactical pivot places the company at the forefront of technological innovation and in a position where it can meet the rapidly growing demands for advanced computing solutions. Company officials made the significant business decision after carefully evaluating market trends, emerging opportunities and growing sectors. The company noted that the global AI market is expected to total $390.9 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 37.3% from 2020, while the ​HPC market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 6.7%, reaching an estimated $50 billion by 2027. The announcement stated that as these applications become essential in key sectors such as healthcare, finance and commercial retail, BlockQuarry's change in business model enables the company to meet the increasing demand for sophisticated computing capabilities. Management anticipates that the shift will significantly enhance revenue streams, with the new facility forecast to generate substantial income, resulting in higher operational efficiency and profitability and long-term value for shareholders.“Our strategic pivot towards AI-driven data storage and HPC marks a pivotal moment for BlockQuarry,” said BlockQuarry president and chair Alonzo Pierce in the press release.“By focusing on AI and HPC, we are not only addressing current market needs but also positioning ourselves for future growth.”

About BlockQuarry Corp.

BlockQuarry stands at the forefront of innovation in the U.S. energy and infrastructure sectors, passionately committed to advancing the implementation of carbon-negative industrial energy on a global scale. Specializing in the provision of green, sustainable and economically viable energy solutions, BlockQuarry caters to industries with substantial power requirements, including data-storage hubs, manufacturing, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence (“AI”). For more information about the company, visit .

