Uncertain Future: Afghan Refugees Face Expulsion From Pakistan

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The deadline of June 30, 2024, set by the Pakistani for the return of illegal Afghan refugees has passed, leaving many in a state of uncertainty and fear. The expiration of Afghan refugees' Proof of Registration (PoR) cards has led to concerns about forced expulsions from Pakistan. TNN spoke with several Afghan refugees to understand their predicament.

Maimoona, a seamstress from Afghanistan's Logar province, residing in the Afghan colony of Peshawar, recently received a message from her informing her that her PoR card had expired. With her bank account at risk of becoming inactive, she fears the impending difficulties in withdrawing and transferring money.

This anxiety is widespread among Afghan refugees in Pakistan. Many recall the harsh realities of the first phase of deportations and are deeply worried about the start of the second phase. Despite holding legal documents such as ACC (Afghan Citizen Card) and PoR cards, the traumatic experiences from the initial deportations make many refugees, like Maimoona, consider returning to Afghanistan voluntarily.

Also Read: Hidden in Plain Sight: The Growing Prostitution Trade in Peshawar

However, some Afghan businessmen, whose livelihoods are rooted in Pakistan, are pleading with the Pakistani government to extend their stay. Their businesses, established over the years, are integral to their survival, and relocating would mean starting from scratch.

The Pakistani government has stated that there are no current plans to deport Afghan refugees holding valid ACC or PoR cards. Yet, the memory of the interim government's actions in October 2023, when the process of expelling illegal Afghan refugees began, is still fresh. This led to the departure of 547,000 Afghan refugees from Pakistan.

Fazl Rabi, Director of the Afghan Commissary in Peshawar, mentioned that the SAFRON Ministry has proposed an extension of the stay period for Afghan refugees, which offers a glimmer of hope. Nevertheless, Pakistan's representative to the United Nations, Munir Akram, has emphasized that the country will adhere to its laws concerning illegal Afghan residents.

While there is a possibility of extended relief for Afghan refugees with valid documentation, the future remains uncertain. The fears of deportation and the impact on their daily lives and businesses weigh heavily on their minds, leaving many to hope for a more permanent resolution to their plight.