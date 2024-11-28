The Voice's John Sullivan Partners With Childhood Cancer Society For Fundraising Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

DENVER, N.C., Nov. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Childhood Cancer Society is thrilled to announce the launch of its newest fundraising initiative, Adventure Ted's Clubhouse. This YouTube series, named after the organization's superhero spokesbear, features artists, performers, and creators sharing their talents to support the Childhood Cancer Society , a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to providing and emotional support to families battling cancer.

The series kicks off with a moving performance by The Voice finalist John Sullivan and industry professional Ryan Winters, both from Denver, NC. The duo performed original songs including Love the Way You Love and Lemonade, inspiring viewers to embrace the spirit of giving this holiday season and beyond. Proceeds from the series will directly fund wish grants and essential financial assistance for families facing pediatric cancer. John Sullivan's virtual concert can be viewed here:

"Music has the power to heal and inspire," said Sullivan. "I'm honored to partner with Adventure Ted and the Childhood Cancer Society to create unforgettable experiences for these incredible kids."

"We are beyond thrilled to announce the premiere episode of Adventure Ted's Clubhouse, and it's an absolute honor to have John Sullivan from The Voice as our inaugural guest. John is not only an incredibly talented artist, but also someone whose heart shines just as brightly as his voice. His dedication to spreading positivity and uplifting others aligns perfectly with the mission of Adventure Ted's Clubhouse," stated Tommy Head, Founder & CEO of Childhood Cancer Society. "Through this series, we aim to inspire our audience while providing financial and emotional support to families facing pediatric cancer. We are grateful to John for joining us in this journey and helping us share joy and strength with the world. This premiere marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, and we look forward to the powerful impact it will have around the world."

By collaborating with artists across the country, Childhood Cancer Society aims to turn creativity into a national movement to raise awareness and provide vital support for families in need.

About Childhood Cancer Society

Childhood Cancer Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated to helping families battling pediatric cancer. Through initiatives like the Adventure Ted Challenge and Adventure Ted's Clubhouse, the organization raises awareness, grants wishes, and offers financial relief to families during their most challenging times.

About John Sullivan

John Sullivan, a standout finalist on The Voice, captured audiences with his soulful performances and heartfelt storytelling. A Denver, NC native, Sullivan began playing piano at age 4 and picked up guitar in his 20s. He has performed at local venues such as Sports Page, Latitudes Bar and Grill, Lake Norman Brewery, and Royal Bliss Brewing. Now focused on creating original music, Sullivan continues to inspire fans and solidify his status as a rising star in the music industry.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

[email protected]

848-200-2111

SOURCE Childhood Cancer Society

