Wheat Market Is Anticipated To Reach US$381.485 Billion By 2030 At A CAGR Of 10.16%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The global wheat is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.16%, from US$235.188 billion in 2025 to US$381.485 billion in 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the global wheat market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.16% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$381.485 billion in 2030.Wheat is a grass that is grown all over the world primarily for its seeds. The vast majority of people on the planet eat it as one of the most popular cereals. One of the most popular sources of vitamins, minerals, and carbohydrates is wheat. Due to its higher carbohydrate content, the cereal also provides more energy when consumed and may aid in weight management. Additionally, eating whole wheat reduces the risk of cardiovascular illnesses.The food and beverage industry frequently uses wheat seeds for a variety of purposes. To make semolina or wheat flour, the wheat seeds are ground. Around the world, many types of wheat are grown, such as hard red spring, soft white, hard wheat, and others. While soft white wheat provides a high break and straight-grade flour yield, hard red spring wheat is primarily grown in North America. It has less starch damage and less ash.Moreover, as a feed for cattle, wheat is very valuable since it is an excellent source of carbohydrates and proteins. It always contains more protein than corn, with an energy value between 3.0 and 3.5 Mcal ME. The high protein value associated with wheat makes it the most preferred cattle feed for cows and poultry. Wheat farming associations and innovation centres also justify why wheat farmers keep vital resources and capacity in their wheat farming activities.Further, by supporting farmer livelihoods, increasing wheat production, and guaranteeing the sustainability of wheat farming methods, these organizations make a substantial contribution. Experts at the Australian Export Grains Innovations Centre (AEGIC), for example, work with researchers and grain growers in Australia to develop value-added solutions for improving and maximizing the quality and marketing potential of grain in Australia. Furthermore, AEGIC contributes towards developing new disease-resistant wheat varieties.Access sample report or view details:The global wheat market is segmented by type into five major categories: Hard red wheat, hard red spring, soft red wheat, soft white, and hard wheat. The hard, high-protein kernel of hard red spring wheat is a variety of wheat that is grown in the spring. It is frequently used to make bread, pasta, and other baked products. The northern regions of the US and Canada are the primary locations for this grain's cultivation because of their arid, cool climate. Demand for HRSW has grown recently as a result of its culinary and nutritional benefits. One of HRSW's main benefits is that it's a good source of protein.Additionally, HRSW is a good source of fibre, which is important for digestive system health. Fiber can help control bowel movements and prevent constipation. In addition to its nutritional advantages, HRSW offers several culinary benefits. Its strong, nutty flavour makes it a good choice for bread, pasta, and other baked goods. HRSW can also be used to make flour, which is useful in a lot of recipes. It is a positive development that the demand for HRSW is increasing. This grain is nourishing and versatile, and it can be used in a variety of ways. If its popularity continues to grow, more people will learn about its benefits.The global wheat market by uses is segmented into flour and grain. With the increased demand for clean-label flour products in the food industry driven by the rising numbers of consumers leaning towards clean-label products such as organic and non-GMO bakery goods, very few have anticipated growth in the market for wheat-based flour in the coming years. Given the requirement for various wheat-based, whole-grain food products such as bread, cakes, cookies, pasta, and noodles, increased demand for such products will boost wheat flour sales in the industry.Customers have also become increasingly interested in using semolina flour to prepare high-quality pasta. Action is taken by different governments to increase the fortification of flour with vital vitamins and minerals to solve health problems. Government intervention then is expected to have a good impact on the use of wheat-based flour through the anticipated period.The global wheat market by end-user is segmented into household and commercial/industrial. The growth of this Commercial/Industrial segment is largely due to the food and beverage industry since wheat is a constituent of almost all food items, including bread, pasta, pastries, and breakfast cereals. Bakeries and food processors turn to commercial partnerships to ensure a steady and high-quality supply of critical raw materials.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region of the global wheat market is growing significantly. Livestock husbandry uses wheat as a prime constituent in animal feed, which is a big contributor to wheat consumption. Wheat is a source of energy for all types of livestock, beef cattle, pigs, and poultry. It is a vital raw material in the manufacture of nutritionally adequate and well-balanced animal feeds for livestock and feed manufacturers. China is not only among the top producers of wheat in the world, but it also possesses vast tracts of land suitable for wheat cultivation. The booming poultry and dairy industries are in the Asia-Pacific region, and this trend is fuelled by the increased demand for wheat used in poultry feed, which catalyzes the growth of the regional market. The promotion of wheat production by the Chinese government is embedded in programs, subsidies, and agricultural policies. Beyond that, the country is also adopting modern farming practices and technologies to increase wheat productivity.As a part of the report, the major players operating in the Global wheat market that have been covered are Shri Mahavir Agritech (Mahavir Group Inc.), and Shyali Products Private Limited. ADM (Archer Daniels Midland), Cargill, Inc, Adani Wilmar (Adani Group), Manildra Group, PureField, General Mills Inc, VAD industries, Jay Jay Agro, Ambe Group, Sarwa Foods, Gold Grain (India) Pvt. Ltd., Maeda Foods Co., Ltd, and Kumamoto Flour Milling Co., Ltd.The market analytics report segments the global wheat market as follows:.By TypeoHard Red WheatoHard Red SpringoSoft Red WheatoSoft WhiteoHard Wheat.By UsesoFlouroGrain.By End-UseroHouseholdoCommercial/Industrial.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.Germany.France.UK.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.OthersoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.OthersCompanies Profiled:.Shri Mahavir Agritech (Mahavir Group Inc.).Shyali Products Private Limited.ADM (Archer Daniels Midland).Cargill, Inc.Adani Wilmar (Adani Group).Manildra Group.PureField.General Mills Inc.VAD industries.Jay Jay Agro.Ambe Group.Sarwa Foods.Gold Grain (India) Pvt. Ltd..Maeda Foods Co., Ltd.Kumamoto Flour Milling Co., Ltd.Explore More Reports:.Pulse Flour Market:.Malted Wheat Flour Market:.Global Functional Flours Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.