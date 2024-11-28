Noor Riyadh 2024 Preview Night: A Radiant Prelude To The World’S Largest Light Art Festival

















The Noor Riyadh 2024 Preview Night provided an exclusive first look at the festival's fourth edition with curated tours at the King Abdulaziz Historical Center and a drone show by United Visual Artists.

The fourth edition of Noor Riyadh showcases 62 installations by 61 artists from 18 countries , transforming Riyadh into a gallery without walls. The festival runs from 28 November to 14 December across three iconic hubs: King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District.



RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Under the umbrella of Riyadh Art, Noor Riyadh's 2024 Preview Night illuminated the King Abdulaziz Historical Center , offering a first glimpse at the festival. The evening brought together artists, curators and dignitaries to preview the fourth edition of the world's largest light art festival, under the theme Light Years Apart.

Following welcome speeches from Architect Khalid Al-Hazani, Executive Director of the Riyadh Art Program, and Nouf AlMoneef, Festival Director of Noor Riyadh, festival curators Dr. Effat Abdullah Fadag and Dr. Alfredo Cramerotti led guests on guided tours of the 18 artworks surrounding Murabba Palace.

London-based artist collective, United Visual Artists , transformed the night sky into a living canvas with a preview of their drone show, Aether . Featuring 1,500 drones, the seven-minute performance explores the silent harmony of the stars and planets as it brings the unseen into view.

The Preview Night set the stage for Noor Riyadh 2024 which officially opens to the public from 28 November to 14 December. The festival turns Riyadh into a citywide gallery across three iconic hubs – the King Abdulaziz Historical Center, Wadi Hanifah and the JAX District – as this year's edition showcases 62 light-based artworks created by 61 artists from 18 countries.

Noor Riyadh 2024 features 18 Saudi artists and 43 international artists , with representation from Australia, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Montenegro, Netherlands, Poland, Russia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates, and the United States.

Noor Riyadh integrates public art displays with workshops, talks and community events, offering a unique blend of cultural enrichment and creative expression. Noor Riyadh has achieved 14 Guinness World Records, cementing its reputation as the largest and most impactful light art festival in the world.

The festival underscores Riyadh Art's mission of transforming the Saudi capital into an open-air gallery. Since 2019, the Riyadh Art Program has presented over 500 artworks by more than 500 artists and attracted over six million visitors through its flagship festivals, Noor Riyadh and Tuwaiq Sculpture Symposium.

For more details, visit noorriyadh.sa or follow the festival on Instagram at .

For more information regarding Riyadh Art and Noor Riyadh contact:

Riyadh Art Media Center: ...

-Notes to editors-

About Noor Riyadh

Noor Riyadh is a citywide annual festival of light and art which launched in March 2021. Noor Riyadh includes a festival and world-class exhibition, along with a public program of community activities, featuring educational workshops, talks and performances. Noor Riyadh is the largest light art festival in the world.

Noor Riyadh combines the highest quality light artworks from leading international and Saudi artists, across the largest city footprint of any light art festival worldwide. Staged under Riyadh Art, the festival aims to nurture local talent and inspire youth to drive Saudi Arabia's creative economy.

Website:

Instagram: @noorriyadhfestival

Twitter: @NoorRiyadhFest

Facebook: @NoorRiyadhFestival

Noor Riyadh is presented by Riyadh Art and the Royal Commission for Riyadh City.