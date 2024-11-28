Dilmah Unveils The Exclusive UVA Autumn Flush 2024 In Dubai

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dilmah's UVA seasonal flush

Dubai-Dilmah, a renowned tea brand from Sri Lanka known for its commitment to quality and sustainability, announced the launch of its new seasonal flush tea.

COLOMBO, COLOMBO, SRI LANKA, November 28, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In a celebration of tea craftsmanship, Sri Lankan tea giant Dilmah introduced its latest seasonal marvel, the UVA Seasonal Flush 2024, at a prestigious event held at Dubai's International Centre for Arts (ICCA). This exclusive tea, limited to a mere 10kg, was presented by Dilhan Fernando , CEO of Dilmah, alongside his son Amrit, to a select group of tea enthusiasts, media, and people from the F&B industry.

A Tribute to Tradition

Handpicked at dawn from the renowned Aislaby Estate, this tea undergoes a meticulous process of withering, rolling, light oxidation, and firing, adhering to methods that have remained unchanged for over 3,500 years. First introduced in 2007, the UVA Seasonal Flush has faced challenges due to climatic variations, making the 2024 edition particularly special. Dilhan Fernando emphasized that this tea captures the essence of nature's fleeting moments, encapsulated in 100 signed and numbered caddies available exclusively online through Dilmah's stores.

A Commitment to Community

Reflecting Dilmah's dedication to social responsibility, all proceeds from the Seasonal Flush 2024 Auction will be matched by the company and directed towards creating a Sensory Integration Room for children with developmental disorders at the MJF Charitable Foundation Centre in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. This initiative marks the first of its kind in the Northern Province, providing essential support for children with learning and physical disabilities.

Honoring a Legacy

The UVA Seasonal Flush embodies the heritage and artistry of tea making, a passion shared by Dilhan's father, the late Merrill J. Fernando. Dilmah's commitment to quality and ethical practices stands out in an industry often characterized by commoditization. Each tea from Dilmah tells a story of natural biodiversity and meticulous craftsmanship, promising a distinctive taste and character rooted in tradition.

A Rare Experience

With only 14 Seasonal Flush teas making the cut over the past 39 years, the 2024 edition is a testament to Dilmah's unwavering pursuit of perfection. The UVA Seasonal Flush 2024 is a rare gem, grown and harvested under ideal conditions, reflecting the brand's dedication to excellence and authenticity.

A Flavorsome Journey

Available in green, black, and herbal blends, the seasonal flush tea offers unique flavors and aromas, catering to discerning tea lovers worldwide. These exquisite teas are now available for purchase on Dilmah's website and in select stores globally.

The Grand Launch

The launch event at ICCA, Knowledge Park, Dubai, showcased the UVA Seasonal Flush 2024 in an unforgettable setting. Guests savored this rare tea brewed by Amrit M. J. Fernando, experiencing the legacy of three generations of tea expertise. The evening featured a captivating mixology session with Dilmah Elixirs of Ceylon Tea and Dilmah Cinnamon Tea, culminating in a delightful pairing of teas with savory and sweet dishes, highlighting the magic of tea gastronomy.

Dilmah Seasonal Flush Launch in Dubai

