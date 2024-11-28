BLJ WORLDWIDE AND GAMYRA FORM STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP TO TRANSFORM DIGITAL ENGAGEMENT

(MENAFN- BLJ Worldwide) Doha, Qatar, 27 Nov 2024: BLJ Worldwide (BLJ), a leading strategic communications consultancy, based in Qatar, has today announced a new partnership with Gamyra, a technical innovation company specializing in immersive experiences and a member at Qatar Science & Technology Park (QSTP) - part of Qatar Foundation (QF).



This partnership was formalised through the signing of a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during QSTP AI Week 2024, a landmark event hosted by QSTP to commemorate its 15th anniversary. The timing of this announcement underscores the shared commitment of Gamyra, BLJ, and QSTP to advance digital experiences through cutting-edge technology.



This collaboration positions BLJ Worldwide as the launch partner and the first Value-Added Reseller (VAR) of GamyraWeb, Gamyra’s upcoming cutting-edge platform designed to enable digital agencies to craft unparalleled, interactive web experiences for their clients.



GamyraWeb empowers digital agencies to craft and deliver innovative solutions—such as interactive 3D replicas of iconic landmarks, immersive event previews, and engaging online interactions, tailored to captivate their clients’ audiences.



Through this partnership, BLJ Worldwide can leverage an advanced platform that enhances its ability to offer creative and tailor-made solutions. GamyraWeb’s visually captivating and highly interactive content helps businesses drive user engagement, improve audience retention and increase awareness and sales, positioning BLJ Worldwide at the forefront of digital innovation in Qatar and the broader GCC region.



Raffat Zreik, Co-founder and CEO of Gamyra said: “This partnership marks an exciting milestone as we work together to push the boundaries of digital engagement. With BLJ Worldwide’s strong communication experience in Qatar and the region, and our advanced technology, we are empowering businesses to create immersive experiences that captivate and inspire.”



Iman Asante, General Manager, BLJ Worldwide said: “We are thrilled to establish this partnership with Gamyra building on our firm commitment to provide bespoke solutions and next-level experiences to our clients. Integrating the latest trends and technologies within our services remains at the top of our priorities and we are keen to work closely with Gamyra to create exceptional digital experiences for our clients, broadening opportunities for them to stay ahead of the curve.”



The BLJ-Gamyra partnership represents a pioneering step in Qatar’s rapidly evolving digital landscape. By combining Gamyra’s technical innovation with BLJ’s strategic communication expertise, the collaboration sets a new standard for immersive digital experiences across industries.







