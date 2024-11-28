Revolving Doors Market Forecast To 2031 With Key Companies Profile, Supply, Demand And SWOT Analysis

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
The global revolving doors industry witnessed significant growth over the past decade, owing to increase in construction activities
WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2024
Report
A new report by Allied Market Research, titled“Revolving Doors Market ,” highlights that the global revolving doors market was valued at $908.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.
Revolving doors are designed with three or four wings revolving around a vertical axis within a cylindrical structure. Known for their energy efficiency, they help prevent drafts and reduce heating or cooling loss in buildings. Additionally, these doors serve as security mechanisms by allowing entry to one person at a time, particularly when the spacing is narrow. Revolving doors also function as airlocks, keeping out cold air and preserving indoor heating.
Market Drivers
The rising demand across industries such as construction and manufacturing is expected to fuel market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the increasing adoption of automation in regions like Europe and North America has amplified the demand for revolving doors. The construction of high-tech facilities, including airports, shopping malls, luxury hotels, and cinemas, is also expected to propel market expansion.
Key Market Developments
Leading companies in the market are adopting strategies like product launches and business expansions to strengthen their portfolios. For example, in January 2022, Landert Group (Tormax) acquired Albert W. Otto GmbH in Germany, enhancing its offerings of high-grade steel and stainless-steel door frames. This acquisition underscores the focus on improving product innovation and market competitiveness.
Market Segmentation
By Operation:
Manual
Automatic (67% market share in 2021)
By Product Type:
Three Wings (46% market share in 2021)
Four Wings
Others
By End-User:
Commercial (80% market share in 2021)
Industrial
By Region:
North America
Europe (Dominated the market in 2021)
Asia-Pacific
LAMEA
Key Market Players
The report profiles leading players in the global revolving doors market, including:
Assa Abloy Group
Auto Ingress
Deutschtec GmbH
Dormakaba Holding AG
DSS Automatic Doors
ERREKA Group
Grupsa Door System
GEZE GmbH
Landert Group AG
Manusa GEST, S.L
Nabtesco Corporation
PORTALP
Royal Boon Edam International B.V.
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.
Sanwa Holdings Corporation
Key Findings of the Study
The report offers a detailed analysis of current and emerging market trends.
The automatic operation segment led the market in 2021.
The three-wings product type segment witnessed the highest revenue growth in 2021.
The commercial end-user segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate.
Regional analysis reveals lucrative opportunities, with Europe dominating in 2021.
Comprehensive competitor analysis highlights key strategies and market positions.
The report provides a detailed forecast from 2022 to 2031, offering insights into key market segments and trends shaping the revolving doors industry.
