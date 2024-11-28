Borrell states that EU member states are obligated to arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

(MENAFN) The European Union's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, has stated that EU member states are obligated to arrest Israeli Prime if he enters their territories, following an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC). Borrell emphasized that failure to comply would undermine the EU's credibility. The ICC, based in The Hague, issued warrants last Thursday for Netanyahu, former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, and Hamas commander Ibrahim al-Masri, charging them with war crimes and crimes against humanity related to the Gaza conflict.



Although Israel is not a signatory to the Rome Statute, which governs the ICC, the court has jurisdiction over the West Bank and Gaza, which are under international law. Borrell stressed that EU states must adhere to their obligations under the Rome Statute, highlighting that they cannot selectively support the ICC when its rulings target other leaders, like Russian President Vladimir Putin, but ignore those against Netanyahu.



Several EU countries, including the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland, Italy, Sweden, Belgium, and Norway, have indicated their intent to honor the ICC's decision. However, Germany and France expressed hesitations, with Germany citing its historical responsibility to Israel and France referring to the matter as legally complex. Hungary, on the other hand, criticized the ruling and expressed support for Netanyahu.

