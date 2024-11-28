President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Central Botanical Garden

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady
Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members attended the
inauguration of the Central Botanical Garden in Baku, following
extensive landscaping, major renovations, construction, and
expansion efforts, Azernews reports.
Eldar Azizov, Head of Baku City Executive Authority, provided
detailed updates on the improvements.
The head of state has consistently prioritized the development
of the Central Botanical Garden. President Ilham Aliyev and First
Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the ongoing work during visits in
July 2023 and June of this year.
As part of the comprehensive reconstruction and restoration, the
garden's area was expanded from 39 hectares to 45 hectares. A new
entrance complex, modern greenhouses, and a fountain were
constructed, while existing greenhouses were thoroughly renovated.
Rare ornamental trees, shrubs, and flowers from abroad were
planted.
The garden now includes a three-block greenhouse complex, a lake
area, and an observation deck.
A new four-story administrative building was constructed, and an
old crescent-shaped two-story administrative building underwent
extensive restoration. A modern 650-meter pedestrian bridge with
elevators was built, and two restaurants will operate within the
garden. Additional features include a maze-shaped greenery area, a
children's entertainment zone, and a parking lot. During the
restoration, the historical design of the old entrance area was
preserved, and the garden's perimeter walls were reconstructed.
Pedestrian paths were laid, and modern infrastructure, such as
lighting, benches, fire safety systems, video surveillance, and an
upgraded irrigation system for 26 hectares of greenery, was
installed.
The landscaping and reconstruction of the Central Botanical
Garden, initiated under the relevant orders of President Ilham
Aliyev, highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to protecting and
utilizing plant biodiversity efficiently.
Established in 1934 to preserve the plant species and gene pool
of Azerbaijan's flora, the Central Botanical Garden plays a vital
role in ecological conservation, scientific research, education,
and awareness. It houses collections of plants from various global
climatic zones, contributing to scientific studies.
