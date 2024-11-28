President Ilham Aliyev Attends Inauguration Of Central Botanical Garden

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, and their family members attended the inauguration of the Central Botanical Garden in Baku, following extensive landscaping, major renovations, construction, and expansion efforts, Azernews reports.

Eldar Azizov, Head of Baku City Executive Authority, provided detailed updates on the improvements.

The head of state has consistently prioritized the development of the Central Botanical Garden. President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva inspected the ongoing work during visits in July 2023 and June of this year.

As part of the comprehensive reconstruction and restoration, the garden's area was expanded from 39 hectares to 45 hectares. A new entrance complex, modern greenhouses, and a fountain were constructed, while existing greenhouses were thoroughly renovated. Rare ornamental trees, shrubs, and flowers from abroad were planted.

The garden now includes a three-block greenhouse complex, a lake area, and an observation deck.

A new four-story administrative building was constructed, and an old crescent-shaped two-story administrative building underwent extensive restoration. A modern 650-meter pedestrian bridge with elevators was built, and two restaurants will operate within the garden. Additional features include a maze-shaped greenery area, a children's entertainment zone, and a parking lot. During the restoration, the historical design of the old entrance area was preserved, and the garden's perimeter walls were reconstructed. Pedestrian paths were laid, and modern infrastructure, such as lighting, benches, fire safety systems, video surveillance, and an upgraded irrigation system for 26 hectares of greenery, was installed.

The landscaping and reconstruction of the Central Botanical Garden, initiated under the relevant orders of President Ilham Aliyev, highlight Azerbaijan's commitment to protecting and utilizing plant biodiversity efficiently.

Established in 1934 to preserve the plant species and gene pool of Azerbaijan's flora, the Central Botanical Garden plays a vital role in ecological conservation, scientific research, education, and awareness. It houses collections of plants from various global climatic zones, contributing to scientific studies.