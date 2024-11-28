UK announces Ukraine war entering ‘critical stage’

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine is entering a “critical stage,” and Ukraine’s foreign backers must intensify their support, according to UK Defense Secretary John Healey. Speaking after a meeting with defense ministers from Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Poland in Berlin, Healey emphasized that the defense of Europe starts in Ukraine. He warned that if Russian President Vladimir succeeds in Ukraine, he will not stop there. The UK defense secretary urged Western European nations to strengthen their collective defense efforts.



German Defense Boris Pistorius discussed the potential shift in US policy toward Ukraine following the expected return of President-elect Donald Trump, who has expressed skepticism about continued aid to Kiev. Pistorius stated that NATO will continue to support Ukraine’s military and defense industries, emphasizing the need for Ukraine to act from a position of strength. French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu also announced plans to supply Ukraine with Mistral short-range air defense systems.



Russian President Vladimir Putin, however, rejected claims that his country plans to invade NATO, describing them as “nonsense.” He insisted that Russia’s actions in Ukraine are purely defensive. However, following Ukraine’s use of long-range missiles supplied by the US and UK to strike Russian territory, Putin warned that Russia would retaliate decisively against countries that allow such attacks on its facilities.

