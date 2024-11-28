Kuwait Welcomes Lebanon Ceasefire, Urges End To Aggressions On Palestinians

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 28 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs on Thursday welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon, which took effect in the early hours of Wednesday, hoping that it would culminate in a permanent ceasefire and an end to the anguish of the Lebanese people.

In a press release, the ministry commended all international efforts to stop violence, being exerted under the umbrella of the UN and UN Security Council resolutions, the last of which was 1701.

However, it underlined that international efforts should be stepped up to halt the continued Israeli aggressions on the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank. (end)

mt











MENAFN28112024000071011013ID1108935624