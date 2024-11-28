Community Expresses Concern Over Polish President's Visit To Azerbaijani-Armenian Border
11/28/2024 6:17:44 AM
Akbar Novruz
The Western Azerbaijani Community (WAC) has voiced its deep
concern regarding the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the
Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.
According to Azernews , the community issued a
statement highlighting their concerns.
"We have repeatedly emphasized that most of the areas patrolled
by the European Union Mission in Armenia are homelands where we
Western Azerbaijanis have historically lived, where we have been
deported, destroyed, and devastated many times. Unfortunately, our
appeals to the European Union in this regard have remained
unanswered," the statement emphasized.
The WAC also reminded President Duda of his earlier remarks that
"we would like Armenians to live peacefully on their lands within
clearly defined borders," noting that similar statements were not
made by Poland when Azerbaijani territories were under
occupation.
"Regarding the statement by the Polish president that his
country could be 'more involved in the settlement of the conflict
between Azerbaijan and Armenia,' we state that official Warsaw has
enough problems with its neighbours and it would be more logical if
Poland were to deal with its own problems," the statement read.
The WAC called on Poland to refrain from taking steps that could
escalate tensions in the South Caucasus. "Armenia should understand
that it is impossible to achieve peace in the South Caucasus with
cheap shows such as 'binocular diplomacy' and by viewing
adventurers such as Luis Ocampo and Greta Thunberg as 'new
saviours,'" the statement concluded.
