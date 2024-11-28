Community Expresses Concern Over Polish President's Visit To Azerbaijani-Armenian Border

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Western Azerbaijani Community (WAC) has voiced its deep concern regarding the visit of Polish President Andrzej Duda to the Azerbaijani-Armenian conditional border.

According to Azernews , the community issued a statement highlighting their concerns.

"We have repeatedly emphasized that most of the areas patrolled by the European Union Mission in Armenia are homelands where we Western Azerbaijanis have historically lived, where we have been deported, destroyed, and devastated many times. Unfortunately, our appeals to the European Union in this regard have remained unanswered," the statement emphasized.

The WAC also reminded President Duda of his earlier remarks that "we would like Armenians to live peacefully on their lands within clearly defined borders," noting that similar statements were not made by Poland when Azerbaijani territories were under occupation.

"Regarding the statement by the Polish president that his country could be 'more involved in the settlement of the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia,' we state that official Warsaw has enough problems with its neighbours and it would be more logical if Poland were to deal with its own problems," the statement read.

The WAC called on Poland to refrain from taking steps that could escalate tensions in the South Caucasus. "Armenia should understand that it is impossible to achieve peace in the South Caucasus with cheap shows such as 'binocular diplomacy' and by viewing adventurers such as Luis Ocampo and Greta Thunberg as 'new saviours,'" the statement concluded.