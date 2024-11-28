Walmart announces plans to reduce its diversity initiatives following pressure from conservative groups

(MENAFN) Walmart has announced plans to reduce its diversity initiatives following pressure from conservative groups, with reports from Bloomberg and the Associated Press revealing the company will dial back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) policies. These measures, aimed at promoting equal representation, will no longer factor in race and gender for supplier contracts, and the company will stop using the term "DEI" in official communications. Additionally, Walmart will reduce racial equity training for staff, pull out of the Corporate Equality Index, and review its support for Pride and similar events. Some LGBTQ-related merchandise aimed at children will also be removed from its website.



The move comes after activist Robby Starbuck, known for his efforts to counter corporate "wokeness," announced that Walmart had engaged in "productive conversations" to address concerns. These changes align with similar shifts by other companies like Harley Davidson and Ford, which have also scaled back their diversity programs in response to mounting conservative pressure.



Starbuck, with over 700,000 followers, celebrated the shift, claiming it signals the end of the "woke" era in corporate America. Prominent figures like Elon Musk have supported the changes, reinforcing the growing trend among major companies to adopt a more neutral stance on diversity issues.

MENAFN28112024000045015687ID1108935805