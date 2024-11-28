Activeops And Gb7s Support Heroes Of Hope With TRY For Good At The Emirates Dubai 7S 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) ActiveOps to make a donation to Heroes of Hope for every try scored by GB7s throughout the Dubai tournament











Dubai: ActiveOps, a leader in AI-powered Decision Intelligence software and the Official Analytics Partner of the Great Britain Men's & Women's Sevens (GB7s), has today announced an initiative to support Heroes of Hope UAE, a non-profit organisation that empowers individuals of determination through sports, fostering inclusion and personal growth across the community.

The initiative, entitled 'TRY For Good', will see ActiveOps make a donation of 500 United Arab Emirate Dirhams to Heroes of Hope UAE for every try scored by the GB7s men's and women's teams throughout the tournament in Dubai. As well as this, the men's and women's teams met with some of the heroes from Heroes of Hope ahead of the tournament, an engaging session where the heroes' and GB7s teams spoke about their journey, the sport of Rugby Sevens and now their connected ambitions.





Founded by Hollie Murphy, Heroes of Hope is dedicated to helping People of Determination (PODs) develop their sporting, social, and interpersonal skills. Based in Dubai, Hollie said:“Heroes of Hope has built an inclusive and diverse community for athletes with special needs. We work to create opportunities and pathways for all athletes to reach their potential and accomplish their own dreams. The TRY for Good initiative by ActiveOps with GB7s enables us to create a unique interactive experience for our heroes and further improve our delivery and mission of expanding opportunities.”

Bhavesh Vaghela, Chief Marketing Officer at ActiveOps, said:“We are thrilled to be in Dubai to not only support GB7s but to also support Heroes of Hope. The whole company is proud to be involved in rugby sevens, in order to show the importance of data and analytics in the sport. But more than this, through the TRY For Good initiative, we want to ensure that sport is for everyone, no matter your age, gender, ethnicity or level of ability.“

Joe Lydon, Performance Director at Great Britain Men's & Women's Rugby Sevens (GB7s) added:“We are delighted to support this great ActiveOps initiative ahead of the opening event of the HSBC SVNS Series 2024/2025, the Emirates Dubai 7s. To meet and engage with the heroes at the Heroes of Hope was truly a wonderful and inspiring experience for all. We too aim to be true believers and achievers, and feel that the TRY For Good further fuels our drive to score as many tries as possible this weekend.”

The ActiveOps TRY For Good initiative will be activated across all rounds of the HSBC SVNS Series in 2024/25, supporting programmes across the globe; Dubai, Cape Town, Perth, Vancouver, Hong Kong, Singapore and Los Angeles.

