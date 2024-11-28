International Olympic Committee declares order of presentations of 7 candidates

(MENAFN) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced the order of presentations for the seven candidates vying for the IOC presidency during a meeting on January 30, 2025. The order was determined through a drawing of lots conducted by a public notary in Lausanne. This order will also be used consistently in all official IOC documents moving forward to ensure fairness and transparency in the election process.



The seven candidates will present in the following order: HRH Prince Feisal Al Hussein, president of the Jordan Olympic Committee; David Lappartient, president of the Union Cycliste Internationale; Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation; Juan Antonio Samaranch, IOC vice president; Kirsty Coventry, Olympic gold medalist and Zimbabwean swimmer; Sebastian Coe, president of World Athletics; and Morinari Watanabe, president of the International Gymnastics Federation.



This lineup sets the stage for the election of the next IOC president, which will occur at the 144th IOC Session in Greece from March 18 to 21, 2025. The new president will take over from Thomas Bach, whose term as president is set to conclude in June 2025. The IOC election is a critical event as the new president will steer the direction of the global Olympic movement for years to come.



The IOC emphasized that the drawing of lots and the structured presentation order ensures fairness, allowing each candidate an equal opportunity to express their vision for the future of the Olympic Games. The election process is closely watched, as the incoming president will be responsible for overseeing key decisions affecting the international sports community.

