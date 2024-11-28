Bangladesh reiterates commitment to safeguarding religious sites, fostering interfaith unity

(MENAFN) Bangladesh’s Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md Touhid Hossain, reaffirmed the country’s commitment to safeguarding religious sites and fostering interfaith harmony during his speech at the United Nations Global Conference on Safeguarding Religious Sites: A Multistakeholder Approach, held in Cascais, Portugal, on Wednesday. Hossain emphasized the importance of protecting religious places from violence and maintaining peace among diverse faith communities globally.



He shared a recent example of unity in Bangladesh, where young Muslim students came together to protect Hindu temples during a major festival. This act highlighted the nation’s strong spirit of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance. Hossain also pointed out that the government’s inclusive policies ensure equal respect for all religions, with national holidays for various religious occasions and transparent media access for promoting understanding among different faiths.



The Foreign Affairs Adviser stressed that Bangladesh’s approach to religious tolerance is rooted in government initiatives that guarantee the protection of religious sites and support for interfaith dialogue. He called on the global community to collaborate more effectively to safeguard religious places, as well as to combat the growing threats posed by disinformation campaigns that fuel religious intolerance.



Hossain concluded by urging international cooperation to combat these rising challenges, noting that religious sites are increasingly vulnerable to violence and exploitation. He highlighted the importance of shared global responsibility in preserving these sacred spaces and ensuring peaceful coexistence in an era of escalating tensions and disinformation.

